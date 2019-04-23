Try 3 months for $3

January 26, 1930—April 17, 2019

RACINE—Hugh O. Last, age 89, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Lakeshore at Siena. He was born in Racine, January 26, 1930, son of the late Oliver and Ellen (Nee: Smith) Last.

There will be a visitation and reception to celebrate Hugh’s life with the family at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Avenue, on Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the All Saints Foundation, the Healthcare Network or the Alzheimer’s Foundation have been suggested.

