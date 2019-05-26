Hugh E. Hattix

June 20, 1955 – May 16, 2019
RACINE—Hugh “Drippy” Edwards Hattix earned his wings on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loves ones. He was born on June 20, 1955 in New Albany, MS to Charles and Annette (nee Martin) Hattix. He will be truly missed by his loving and devoted wife, Jo Ann (nee: Hunter), daughter/special granddaughter, Nijeria B. Hunter and sons, Jason Hunter, Ahmad Hattix and daughter, Kendra Williams.
In keeping with his wish, he has been cremated and a memorial service has been planned for a later date. Full obituary available on Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory website.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.