June 1, 1930—March 19, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—Hugh Barrett “Bill” Feigel Jr., of Mount Pleasant, passed away peacefully at his home on March 19, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family. Bill was born on June 1, 1930 in Miami Springs, FL, the son of Hugh B. Feigel Sr. and Thelma Pauline (nee: Williamson) Feigel. Following the untimely death of his mother, he was lovingly raised by his aunts, “Sunshine” Nichols, Viola Williamson, Eva Williamson, and his maternal grandparents.

He proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

On July 8, 1978, in Pittsville, WI, he was united in marriage to Marie A. Drechsler.

A consummate businessman, Bill began his career as a dance instructor with Arthur Murray Dance Studios in Jacksonville, FL, moving to Hempstead NY, where he owned and managed four studios, then ending his dance career in Racine, WI. He then began his next extremely successful career as a Prudential Insurance Agent serving the people of Racine and large surrounding areas, a career that spanned 60 years, retiring at the age of 91 in December of 2021.

To know Bill was to love Bill. He had the uncanny ability to become a true friend to almost everyone he met. For over 30 years, he hosted the “Monday night cribbage and ping pong” get-togethers in the basement of his home and taught young couples how to dance their first dance together on their wedding day. Young or old, color or creed, it didn’t matter. Friends and family alike were all welcomed. Previously, Bill was a member and a pilot for the local Civil Air Patrol and later enjoyed flying his own tri-pacer airplane.

Survivors include his wife, Marie; his children: Bonnie Heiland (daughter), Kris Feigel (son), Ericka Feigel (daughter in law), Karl Feigel (son) Denise Feigel (daughter in law), Lori Blackburn (daughter) Dick Blackburn (son in law), and Lisa Feigel (daughter); 10 grandchildren (Ashley, Hannah, Zachariah, Ryan, Stephanie, Christopher, Emily, Anthony, Karen, and Chad) and five great-grandchildren (Cruze, Emma, Dax, Laura, and Brooke).

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Mt. Pleasant. Full military honors will follow. A visitation will take place at the church on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Memorial Veteran’s Cemetery.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262.552.9000