April 17, 2023—April 17, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—Hudson Fynn Hess, was born too soon and lived to be 1 hour old, joined the choirs of angels in Heaven, on Monday, April 17, 2023. Our precious son was due to be born August 30, 2023.

Surviving are his dad and mom, Bruce and Ashley (nee: Jones) Hess; brothers and sisters: Kevin, Matthew, Benjamin, Josephine and Makahle Hess; grandpa and grandma, Bruce and Kathy Hess; great-grandmothers, Linda Lexa and Anita Oakes; aunts and uncles: Alex Hess, Ashley (Donovan McKivett) Hess, Redipher (Giselle Manriquez) Jones, Emily (Christina Coe) Greene and Jonathan Greene; other relatives and family friends.

Hudson was greeted in Heaven by grandparents, Redipher Jones, Tracy Squires and Angela Jones.

Relatives and friends may gather to comfort Hudson’s family on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home beginning at 3:00 p.m. and concluding with a brief prayer service at 4:00 pm.

“Those we hold in our arms for a very short time…..we hold in our hearts forever.”

