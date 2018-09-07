December 26, 1925—August 24, 2018
Mr. Hubert Ross Jr. – age 92, passed away Friday August 24, 2018 at Comforts of Home Assisted Living Center in River Falls, WI.
Hubert was born at home on the family farm in Franksville, WI on December 26, 1925 to the late Hubert and Florence (nee: Piskula) Roscizewski Sr.
He was united in marriage to Gloria Welch on Saturday August 9th 1947 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia, WI.
Hubert & Gloria resided in Franksville, WI most of their lives. It is where they raised their family and Hubert ran his trucking business for 42 years. He initially operated independently and later contracted with Checker Express and Chief Transport. Retiring in 1989. He enjoyed tending to his large garden – the bounty of which the entire family enjoyed every summer.
They have a cottage in St. Germaine where they spent many fun summers with the family both immediate and extended. Since retiring he and Gloria were able to spend their entire summers at “The Cottage”. It is a favorite destination for fishing and for many years “Deer Camp”.
Most of all, Hubert enjoyed family. Spending time with his siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave him his greatest joy.
He was preceded in death by infant daughter Colleen, Parents Hubert & Florence Roscizewski Sr., Brothers & Sister in-laws Alex & Jean Ross, Robert & Jane Roscizewski, Ervin & Beth Roscizewski, Brothers, Jerry Roscizewski, Sister & Brother in-law Virginia & Clarence Michels, Brother in-law, Bernie Michels. Father and Mother in-law Jess & Dorothy Welch.
In addition to his wife of 71 years Gloria, he is survived by his children, Christine Olson (Larry Zimmer) of River Falls, WI, Dan (Cheryl) Ross of River Falls, WI, Gail Ross of Pahrump, NV, Dale (Jennifer) Ross of Colorado Springs, CO. Grandchildren David (Kristina) Olson, Jason (Missie) Olson, Jenny (Bryan) Kemp, Kitt (Socheata) Parker, Cody Parker, Justin Hobson, Nick Ross, Luke Ross, Jake Ross, Josh Ross, Kayla Ross and 15 great-grandchildren.
He is further survived by Sister, Caroline Michels (Racine, WI); Brothers, Pete (Barbara) Ross Franksville, WI, Paul (Donna) Roscizewski (Franksville, WI.) Sisters-in-law Doris Roscizewski (Racine, WI) and Grace Roscizewski, (Raymond, WI), Brother in-law Alvin (Lorraine) Welch Chanhassen, MN and many dear nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday September 7th 4-7 p.m. at Bakken-Young Funeral Home 805 E. Division St. River Falls, WI.
Family & friends are invited to gather on Sunday September 9th at Sturino’s Funeral Home 3014 Northwestern Ave. Racine, WI. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 12:00.
Memorials preferred to The Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.