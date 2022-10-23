July 18, 1961 – Oct. 14, 2022

RACINE—Hubert Lamar Bell, “Hubo”, 61 years old, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. He was born in College Park, GA on July 18, 1961 to late Hubert L. Bell and Barbara L. Bell (Mctatum) of Racine WI. Hubert graduated from Horlick High School and worked as a Fork Lift driver and was skilled in variety of craftsman.

Hubert was known for charismatic sense of humor /jokes “if it doesn’t make dollars it doesn’t make sense” and his fashion sense, but most importantly he a was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend. Hubert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends watching sports and playing cards. A family man is what Hubert was. He loved every one and everyone loved him. He will be dearly missed.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Barbara L. Bell; Siblings: Sheri (Eddie) Billups, Michael Bell, Jonathan (Missy) Bell, Dexter Bell and Kenneth Bell, all residing in Racine, Stanley (Pat) Bell, Texas, Valerie (Antonio) Tucker, Oklahoma, Rebecca Hamilton, Texas and Stephanie (Tyrone) Coburn Georgia; Son, DeMarrio Bell (Munir), Racine; and daughter, (Honey) Nakeya (Anthony Sr.) Hopkins; Stepson, Bridy Robison, Racine; grandchildren: Anthony Jr, Xzavier, Jordan, Journey, Ohio, and Jada Robison (Racine), and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Hubert L. Bell; and nephew Kendall “Alex” Bell.

Homegoing services will be celebrated on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Viewing will begin on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

