Howard M. Burns
Howard M. Burns

Howard M. Burns

KENOSHA — Howard M. Burns, 62, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center.

Please see our website for a complete obituary.

Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchhansenfuneralhome.com

