KENOSHA—Draped in a prayer blanket and to the sound of a prayer, Howard Lee Wohlgemuth, 97, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at the Froedtert South-St. Catherine’s Medical Center from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. He was surrounded at the time by members of his family and many of his loving caregivers.

A visitation for Howard at Piasecki Althaus Funeral Home will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 17, 2018, until the time of a celebration service honoring Howard’s life at 6:00 p.m. Howard’s family will hold a private burial service at a later time. Memorials to First Christian Church, 13022 Wilmot Road, Kenosha, WI, 53142, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Celebrate
the life of: Howard L. Wohlgemuth
