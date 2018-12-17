KENOSHA—Draped in a prayer blanket and to the sound of a prayer, Howard Lee Wohlgemuth, 97, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at the Froedtert South-St. Catherine’s Medical Center from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. He was surrounded at the time by members of his family and many of his loving caregivers.
A visitation for Howard at Piasecki Althaus Funeral Home will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 17, 2018, until the time of a celebration service honoring Howard’s life at 6:00 p.m. Howard’s family will hold a private burial service at a later time. Memorials to First Christian Church, 13022 Wilmot Road, Kenosha, WI, 53142, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Please go to the www.piasecki-althaus.com for complete obituary information.
Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
262-658-4101
Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.