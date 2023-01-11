May 31, 1927—Jan. 6, 2023

Howard L. Schilke, 95, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at St. Monica’s Senior Living. He was born in Racine on May 31, 1927 to the late Lester and Sophie (nee: Zacharias) Schilke and a lifelong resident of Racine.

Howard was a graduate of Washington Park High School and served in the United States Navy at the tail end of World War 2. Upon return from service, he graduated from Spencerian Business College. On May 16, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church, he was united into marriage to Gloria R. Hahn, and remained happily married for 69 years. Gloria preceded him in death on December 2, 2022. Howard was manager of the Racine Business Center (formerly, Racine Industrial Plant) for over 43 years. He represented Racine Industries, Inc. with Racine Chamber of Commerce and then RAMAC. He was a devoted and proud member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served as chairman of the church council, Stewardship, Elders committees, and as head usher.

Howard and Gloria loved to travel, taking many trips and cruises. Their favorite were the times they spent at the Westward Ho in Las Vegas.

Howie’s many interests consisted of biking, roller blading, ice-skating, cross-country skiing, and walking the city of Racine. All of which he continued into his 90’s. He greatly enjoyed cross country skiing, biking, and walking with his great friend Warren Green. Also, he thoroughly enjoyed time spent with his good friend Al, biking on trails around the state of Wisconsin, and ice skating on the Root River. Howard was also an avid gardener with roses being his specialty. Howard was a nature lover, more than anything he loved to sit on his screened-in patio.

He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Lynne (Dan) Matthews, of Oak Creek; and son, David (Patti) Schilke, of Racine; grandchildren: Paige Schilke, Collin (Karen) Matthews, and Callie Matthews; sister, Suzanne Conte; brother, James Conte, Sr.; nieces, nephews, and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his step-father, Peter Conte; his in-laws, Gilbert and Ruth Hahn; brother-in-law, David Hahn; sisters-in-law: Judi Hahn, Carol Conte, and Sandy Hahn.

Funeral services will be held at: First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street with Rev. John Roekle officiating on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10 until the time of service.

The family would like to thank St. Monica’s Senior Living and Mike with St. Croix Hospice for their kindness and care. Also, a very special thank you to Missy Malloy for her generosity and dedicated care during Howie’s last days.

In memory of Howard, memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or one’s own charities have been suggested.

