Feb. 8, 1926—Aug. 27, 2022

RACINE — Howard K. Fogt, 96, passed away at Parkview Gardens on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Howie was born in Sidney, Ohio on February 8, 1926, to Harold and Delores (nee: Luedtke) Fogt. He served in the United States Navy during WWII and then reenlisted in the reserves serving another 3 years. He was employed for over 30 years at American Motors. In 1975 he married Joan Magreski, she preceded him in death on April 19, 2022. Howie was a member of the VFW and in his younger years he enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: James (Susan) Fogt; grandsons: Jason and Joseph (Amanda) Fogt; great-grandchildren: Eric, Christian, Jason, Jr., Madilyn and Rae and extended family Terry and Gene (Astrid) Loper. Howie is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Don Fogt and extended family members: John Loper and Elaine Loper.

A visitation for Howie will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:30 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

