Feb. 18, 1962-March 19, 2023

RACINE — Howard John Greene, Jr. of Racine, WI, died on March 19, 2023, at the age of 61 years old.

Howard was born in Racine on February 18, 1962, to Howard and Lucy (nee: Daceno) Greene, Sr. Both have preceded him in death.

Howard was a 1980 graduate of Park High School. He owned and operated The Greene Team contracting business successfully for many years. He loved to collect anything he thought could be fixed, and was known for always wearing his bib overalls.

Howie loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, rock music, the Packers and Kid Rock. But most of all, he loved his family and friends. Two of the happiest days of Howard’s life was when his daughter, Erica, and son, Howard III, were born. He loved them dearly.

Howard is survived by his children and grandchildren; his daughters: Alyssa and Ashley; his sisters: Theresa and Loreen; his nephews: Brett, Alex and Gary; his nieces: Sophie and Hannah; and many family members and friends. He will be sadly missed.

A private family burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery where Howard will be laid to rest with his parents. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

WILSON FUNERAL HOME

1212 LATHROP AVE.

RACINE, WI 53405

262-634-3361