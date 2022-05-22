Howard J. LeRette

RACINE - Howard Joseph LeRette, age 80, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Ridgewood Care Center. He was born June 21, 1941, in Kenosha, son of the late Howard and Alice (nee: Van Swol) LeRette. Howard was raised in Kenosha and Racine and graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1959."

It was on a blind date that he met the love of his life, Marilyn Kruger and on Jan. 29, 1966, they were united in marriage at First Christian Church. Howard was employed by SC Johnson for 35 years, retiring in 1994. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Racine. Howard was an avid fisherman who particularly enjoyed his many fishing trips to Canada and attending the Kentucky Derby. Most of all he treasured spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.