April 16, 1933—Aug. 2, 2022

RACINE—Howard Earl Jorgensen, 89, passed away at The Bay at Burlington on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Howard was born in South Milwaukee, on April 16, 1933, to Howard and Elfrieda (nee: Studeman) Jorgensen.

He served in the United States Army for four years. Howard was united in marriage to Shirley Toms in Racine on May 5, 1951. He worked as an HVAC subcontractor, a semi driver, and did independent roofing. Howard also worked for Stegman Heating and Air Conditioning.

In his free time, he enjoyed bass fishing in northern Wisconsin, trips to Canada, and traveling to Arizona with his wife after retirement. Howard also enjoyed traveling to see the leaves change color in the fall, and family vacations to Disney World. Howard loved trains, a great cup of coffee and socializing over a good meal. He was a jack of all trades, from building houses to fixing cars and could do wonders with duct tape.

He will be missed by his wife, Shirley; daughters: Debra Beales, Kathleen (Shaun) Helgesen, and Tracie (Darren) Rugh; son, Howard (Dawn) Jorgensen; grandchildren: Stephanie, Brittany, Jennifer, Justin, Samantha, Christina, Taylor, Ryan, Howard, Jenny, Michael and Todd Jr.; great-grandchildren: Carter, Kenzie, William, Noah; sisters: Janelle Thompson, Judith Thompson, Jeanette Wang, Sharon Thompson; other family members and friends.

Howard is preceded in death by his sisters: Joyce Michel, Grace Jorgensen; brothers-in-law: Bernard Thompson, Norvan Thompson, Robert Wang, Richard Thompson, Lawrence Michel; son-in-law, Michael Beales; and his parents.

Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Howard will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to ones favorite charity has been suggested.

