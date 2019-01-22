September 10, 1931—January 17, 2019
Howard C. Dawley, 87, passed away Thursday, at his home.
Born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on September 10, 1931, he was the son of Harold and Edith (nee Sweet) Dawley. Shortly after birth, his family moved to Burlington where he attended area schools and graduated from Burlington High School.
Howard was drafted on January 21, 1952 to serve in Korea and Japan in the Field Artillery Battalion 24th Division. He was discharged December 31, 1953.
On January 15, 1955 at Burlington Methodist Church, he was united in marriage to Dolores “Sue” Barstow. Following marriage, they made their home in Lyons where they raised their family. They moved to West Plains, Missouri in 1985 and back to Burlington in 2002. Howard worked for AT & T, retiring after 35 years. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, trap shooting, his dogs, and coffee shop visits.
Howard is survived by his wife, Dolores “Sue” Dawley; children, Cathy Dawley, Larry (Sharon) Dawley, Robert “Bob” (Janis) Dawley and Karen (Dan) Thompson; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a brother, Gary (Carol) Dawley. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Sharon Ann, one granddaughter, one brother and two sisters.
Visitation for Howard will be held Friday, January 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Military Honors will begin at 7:00 PM with a final viewing to follow. Burial will take place Saturday, January 26th at 10:00 AM at Burlington Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.