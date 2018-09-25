Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE—Howard Alan McCord, age 71 of Racine, WI, formerly of South Beloit, IL passed away on Friday, September 21, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

A visitation will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 1600 North Summerset, Racine, WI 53406 on Saturday September 29th, 2018 at 1 p.m. with memorial services at 2 p.m.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Go online to meredithfuneralhome.com for the full obituary.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Howard A. McCord
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments