RACINE—Howard Alan McCord, age 71 of Racine, WI, formerly of South Beloit, IL passed away on Friday, September 21, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
A visitation will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 1600 North Summerset, Racine, WI 53406 on Saturday September 29th, 2018 at 1 p.m. with memorial services at 2 p.m.
Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Go online to meredithfuneralhome.com for the full obituary.
