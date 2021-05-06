WHITEWATER -

Howard A. Lindh, 85, of Whitewater, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at Fairhaven Senior Services.

Howard was born on August 13, 1935 in Racine, son of the late Leonard and Helen (Botsford) Lindh. On April 29, 1961 he married Kathryn Phillips in Racine.

Howard honorably served his country as he was a member of the United States Air Force.

Howard worked hard to support his family, driving truck for Schweiger Furniture and Consolidated Freight Way.

Howard is survived by his wife, Kathryn Lindh; children: Paula Riddle Mickelson (Mark), Peder Lindh and Audra Riddle; grandchildren: Matthew Riddle (Abbey Greenfield), Nicole Riddle, Noah Mickelson, Blair Valentine and Kendra Riddle; great grandchildren: Willow Riddle, Wren Riddle, Brook Valentine and Henry Noordhof and sister, Carol (Robert) Petty.

Graveside services will be held at Cold Spring Union Cemetery on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Friday at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.