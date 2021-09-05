Horst Naumann

Horst moved to the United States in 1952 to start a brand new life. He served his Country with the U.S. Army before meeting the love of his life, Elizabeth Knoch. They were united in Marriage on June 30, 1956. Horst was a carpenter by trade his entire life and helped build many buildings and homes in the area. He was employed by Korndoerfer and Riley Construction until his Retirement in 1993. He then enjoyed traveling, many rounds of golf, and time spent Up North in the years since. Horst was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, a Life Member of the Deutscher Manner Verein, the Harmonia of Kenosha men’s chorus, and the Carpenters Local #161.