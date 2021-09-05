July 22, 1931—Sept. 3, 2021
Horst Naumann, 90, passed away at Parkview Gardens, on September 3, 2021. He was born in Allenstein, Germany on July 22, 1931, the son of the late Wilhelm and Emma (nee: Toska) Naumann.
Horst moved to the United States in 1952 to start a brand new life. He served his Country with the U.S. Army before meeting the love of his life, Elizabeth Knoch. They were united in Marriage on June 30, 1956. Horst was a carpenter by trade his entire life and helped build many buildings and homes in the area. He was employed by Korndoerfer and Riley Construction until his Retirement in 1993. He then enjoyed traveling, many rounds of golf, and time spent Up North in the years since. Horst was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, a Life Member of the Deutscher Manner Verein, the Harmonia of Kenosha men’s chorus, and the Carpenters Local #161.
Surviving are his two daughters: Susan (Ronnie) Lohnhardt, and Christina Koebert; four grandchildren: Alyssa Cryer, Samantha Cryer, Rachel Koebert, and William Koebert, and Sister Sigrid Badaoui and nephew Thomas Badaoui in Germany.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Elizabeth in 2013.
His funeral Service, with full military honors, will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 9th at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. John Roekle officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Parkview Gardens for the loving care and attention extended to Horst during his stay there.
