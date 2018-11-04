December 6, 1936—October 24, 2018
MT. PLEASANT—Horst Conrad, 81, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.
He was born in Oberhausen, Germany on December 6, 1936, son of the late Fritz and Johanna (nee: Wittinghofer) Conrad. Horst immigrated to the US in 1963 and settled in Racine where he opened Conrad Plating, specializing in hard chrome plated parts.
Apart from his career, his life revolved around the game of soccer. He played professionally in Germany, Canada, and in the USA. He also coached at the Prairie School, UW-Parkside, and several local recreational soccer leagues. Horst was a member of Rheinischer Verein of Milwaukee, and in 1989 was elected to be the Prinz of the Mardi Gras. He was also a member of the Racine Deutscher Maenner Verein; and the German American Social Club of Cape Coral, Florida.
Conrad is survived by his companion of 35 years Brigitta Berberich of Mount Pleasant; his son Mark (Ann) Conrad of Mount Pleasant; daughters Kersten Wasserloos of Munich, Germany and Rhonda (David) Mendel of Seattle, Washington; stepchildren Brenda Fisher of Trevor, Cornelia (Lino) Schmack of Berlin, Germany, James (Jodie) Berberich of Twin Lakes, and Belinda (Jeff) Smith of Somers; 14 grandchildren and many great great grandchildren; his brother Fritz Conrad in Germany; as well as many other relatives and friends.
The celebration of Horst’s life will be held in the funeral home on Saturday November 10th 2018. Visitation with the family from 10:00 a.m. to 1130 a.m., followed by remembrances and closing remarks by his family.
Living Memorials to the Kiwanis Club of West Racine have been suggested. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.