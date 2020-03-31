Horacio Ramirez-Hernandez

Surviving are his children, Enriqueta Estrada, Rosa Isela Ramirez, Daniel Ramirez, Hector Ramirez, Gricelda Guerra, Herman Ramirez, Elda Nunez, Maria Ramirez and Tonio Chairez; many cherished grandchildren & great-grandchildren; brothers, Eleazar Ramirez and Humberto Ramirez; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. In addition to his parents, Grandpa was preceded in death by his wife, Maria De Los Angeles Chairez-Ramirez.

Services for Grandpa will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday (TONIGHT), March 31, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness the service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/aAk8cOWqsDE on Tuesday beginning at 5:00 pm (service will start at 6 pm). See funeral home website for full obituary.