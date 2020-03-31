Horacio Ramirez-Hernandez

October 25, 1938 – March 26, 2020
RACINE – Horacio “Grandpa” Ramirez-Hernandez, age 81, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Surviving are his children, Enriqueta Estrada, Rosa Isela Ramirez, Daniel Ramirez, Hector Ramirez, Gricelda Guerra, Herman Ramirez, Elda Nunez, Maria Ramirez and Tonio Chairez; many cherished grandchildren & great-grandchildren; brothers, Eleazar Ramirez and Humberto Ramirez; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. In addition to his parents, Grandpa was preceded in death by his wife, Maria De Los Angeles Chairez-Ramirez.
Services for Grandpa will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday (TONIGHT), March 31, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness the service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/aAk8cOWqsDE on Tuesday beginning at 5:00 pm (service will start at 6 pm). See funeral home website for full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
