Horacio Ramirez-Hernandez

RACINE – Horacio “Grandpa” Ramirez-Hernandez, age 81, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Grandpa was a true family man who enjoyed cookouts, BBQ’s, shooting pool, all his grandchildren, and established many friendships when he owned & operated Casa Ramirez on Racine Street.

Services for Grandpa will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link (which will be published in Tuesday’s newspaper and on the funeral website when the link becomes established).