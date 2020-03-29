Horacio Ramirez-Hernandez

October 25, 1938 – March 26, 2020
RACINE – Horacio “Grandpa” Ramirez-Hernandez, age 81, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Grandpa was a true family man who enjoyed cookouts, BBQ’s, shooting pool, all his grandchildren, and established many friendships when he owned & operated Casa Ramirez on Racine Street.
Services for Grandpa will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link (which will be published in Tuesday’s newspaper and on the funeral website when the link becomes established).
You have free articles remaining.
Please see the funeral home website for Grandpa’s full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.