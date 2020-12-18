Homer J. Judon, Sr.

July 8, 1938 – December 11, 2020
RACINE – Homer Joe Judon, Sr., age 82; beloved husband of Betty Judon and dear father of Homer (Elna) Judon Jr., James (Jackie) Judon, Vivian Judon & Lawonda (Rodney) Snow; received his wings on Friday, December 11, 2020.
Homer was born in Ecru, Mississippi on July 8, 1938 to the late Joseph and Evelyn (nee: Bryson) Judon. Homer attended Judon Lines Elementary School, which was founded by his grandparents. He went on to graduate from Ecru High School in 1956. Homer was united in marriage with the love of his life, Betty Simmons, on October 24, 1961. They were looking forward to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary next year. Homer & Betty moved to Racine in 1964. With a profound work ethic, he was employed by Racine Steel Castings for over 35 years before retiring in 2003. Following, he worked for Walmart for nearly 10 years, before completely retiring at the young age of 80.
PUBLIC viewing will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. PRIVATE family services will follow with Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby, Sr. officiating. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. In memory of Homer, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
