 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holly K. Kroes

  • 0
Holly K. Kroes

March 9, 1967—November 29, 2021

RACINE—Holly K. Kroes, 54, passed away, unexpectedly, at her residence on Saturday, November 29, 2021. She was born March 9, 1967 to Dean and Pamela (nee: Hanson).

On June 16, 1994, Holly was united in marriage to Larry Kroes. Together they built a life of happiness and humor, amongst other things. Holly spent majority of her life as a hairdresser and manager at Cost Cutters. More recently she worked as a teacher’s aide at Evergreen Academy, where her children were in attendance. Holly was the mother to many children including opening her home to several foster children, some of which they adopted as their own. In her free time, Holly very much enjoyed camping with her family.

Services will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

(262) 552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News