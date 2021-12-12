Holly K. Kroes

On June 16, 1994, Holly was united in marriage to Larry Kroes. Together they built a life of happiness and humor, amongst other things. Holly spent majority of her life as a hairdresser and manager at Cost Cutters. More recently she worked as a teacher’s aide at Evergreen Academy, where her children were in attendance. Holly was the mother to many children including opening her home to several foster children, some of which they adopted as their own. In her free time, Holly very much enjoyed camping with her family.