March 9, 1967—November 29, 2021
RACINE—Holly K. Kroes, 54, passed away, unexpectedly, at her residence on Saturday, November 29, 2021. She was born March 9, 1967 to Dean and Pamela (nee: Hanson).
On June 16, 1994, Holly was united in marriage to Larry Kroes. Together they built a life of happiness and humor, amongst other things. Holly spent majority of her life as a hairdresser and manager at Cost Cutters. More recently she worked as a teacher’s aide at Evergreen Academy, where her children were in attendance. Holly was the mother to many children including opening her home to several foster children, some of which they adopted as their own. In her free time, Holly very much enjoyed camping with her family.
Services will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
(262) 552-9000