August 26, 1930—October 28, 2020
Hildegard “Hilde” Steinke, age 90 of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
She was born on August 26, 1930 in Mondovi, Wisconsin to Louis and Cecelia (Brunner) Brantner. She married Ewald Steinke in 1951.
Hilde’s favorite hobbies included embroidery, playing cards and the slot machines at the casinos. She was also a very giving person and found pride in providing in home care while working with Home Instead. She also spent many years working on the farm with her husband. She also spent time working at Oster’s and American Motors.
She is survived by her children, Donald (Marlene) Steinke, Ronald Steinke, Suzanne (James) Fallon, David (Jody) Steinke, Ewald (Terri) Steinke Jr.; her grandchildren, Amanda, Matthew, Tanyia, Daniel, Nickolas, Robert (Kristine), Jamie (Marcia), Tara (Peter), Christina (Kyle), Maria (Josh), Jennifer (Justin), April; her 16 great-grandchildren; her brother, Matthew Brantner; her sister, Juliana Fedie; and sister-in-law, Ruth Gullisrude; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ewald; her son, Arnold; her parents, Louis and Cecelia; her siblings, Marian, Ludwig, Felix, Lawrence, Cecelia, Wilford and Jullius.
Private family services will take place at a later date. Hilde will be laid to rest at the East Thorp Cemetery in Thorp, Wisconsin.
Memorials may be directed to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.