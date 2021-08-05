UNION GROVE—Hildegard Anna Karczewski (Zeltman), 96.5 years old, passed away on July 30, 2021.

Visitation will be held at St. Mary Dover Church on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 5:00 p.m. The family will hold private burial services.

Look for a full obituary in the coming days. Online condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

