 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hildegard Anna Karczewski (Zeltman)
0 Comments

Hildegard Anna Karczewski (Zeltman)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hildegard Anna (Zeltman) Karczewski

UNION GROVE—Hildegard Anna Karczewski (Zeltman), 96.5 years old, passed away on July 30, 2021.

Visitation will be held at St. Mary Dover Church on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 5:00 p.m. The family will hold private burial services.

Look for a full obituary in the coming days. Online condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why back-to-school shopping is harder this year

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News