Jan. 26, 1925 — July 30, 2021
UNION GROVE — Hildegard Anna Karczewski (Zeltman), 96.5 years old, passed away on July 30, 2021. She was born January 26th, 1925, in Gernsbach, Germany (Baden, Black Forest region) to Rudolf and Luise Zeltman. She spent her early years in Gernsbach, and then studied business in Nurnberg. However, her passion laid in studying to be a concert pianist at the conservatory in Russia. As a little girl, her mother would open the windows while Hildegard practiced the piano for all of the passerbyers to hear. When WWII broke out in 1939, she had to leave home. Needing a job, but being underage, she lied about her age, making herself older and enrolled in military school.
After school she got a job at a military post and eventually worked in Hitler’s headquarters, south of Berlin in Zossen, as an interpreter and secretary. Hildegard left Berlin in 1945 as the American Army was coming in. As soon as the war ended on May 8th, 1945, she started to work as an interpreter for the American Army and spent her nights in the NCO club waitressing and playing piano for the US soldiers. It was at the NCO club where she met the love of her life; Eugene Karczewski. They were only together until September 19th, 1946, when Eugene left Germany to return home to his family farm. “I cried so hard,” she wrote many letters to him.
In October of 1948 Eugene asked her if she would like to come for a visit. She was delighted! While Christmas shopping, she found out that her 6-month visa ended at the end of the year, and not wanting to be away from her any longer, Eugene proposed. They married December 27th, 1948. They had been married 71 years when Eugene died in January of 2020.
They raised six children together: Marlene Calies, Eugene Jr. (Judy), Linda (William) Waldron, George (Debra), Anita (James) Wollmer and John. Hildegard had 19 grandchildren and soon to be 16 great grandchildren who all called her Oma. One of Hildegard’s favorite things to do was to play her grand piano that Eugene surprised her with on their 25th anniversary. Hildegard played at church, many school concerts, and every Christmas for her family. Hildegard was a member of the Kansasville Auxiliary and spent many years working in the food tent at the Racine County fair.
Her greatest joy was having her family “popping in” for visits, holidays, family reunions, and any gathering that involved close or extended family. Hildegard will be missed dearly, though it lightens our hearts that she is reunited with the “Love of (her) life” Eugene.
Hildegard is survived by sister-in-laws Ernestine Ianello and Barbara Karczewski, brother-in-laws Elmer and Arthur Karczewski, second cousins Steve (Luz) Tavolacci, Tom (Jane) Tavolacci, Robert (Diane) Tavolacci. Hildegard was preceded in death by parents Rudolph and Luise Zeltman, mother and father-in-law Helen and Sygmond Karczewski, husband Eugene Karczewski, daughter Linda Waldron, daughter-in-law Kristin Karczewski, sister and brother-in-laws Dorthy, Shirly, Mary, Helen, Edmond and Walter Karczewski and Anthony Ianello, nieces nephews Sharon, Helen, Patrick and James and cousin Hannelore (Richard) Tavolacci.
Our family would like to thank Doris and Mileta for all the wonderful care they provided Mom and Ascension Hospice for their caring services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Mary’s church or Ascension Hospice.
Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church—Dover, 23211 Church Road, Kansasville, WI on Wednesday, August 18 from 3:00—5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 5 p.m. The family will hold private burial services.
