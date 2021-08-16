Jan. 26, 1925 — July 30, 2021

UNION GROVE — Hildegard Anna Karczewski (Zeltman), 96.5 years old, passed away on July 30, 2021. She was born January 26th, 1925, in Gernsbach, Germany (Baden, Black Forest region) to Rudolf and Luise Zeltman. She spent her early years in Gernsbach, and then studied business in Nurnberg. However, her passion laid in studying to be a concert pianist at the conservatory in Russia. As a little girl, her mother would open the windows while Hildegard practiced the piano for all of the passerbyers to hear. When WWII broke out in 1939, she had to leave home. Needing a job, but being underage, she lied about her age, making herself older and enrolled in military school.

After school she got a job at a military post and eventually worked in Hitler’s headquarters, south of Berlin in Zossen, as an interpreter and secretary. Hildegard left Berlin in 1945 as the American Army was coming in. As soon as the war ended on May 8th, 1945, she started to work as an interpreter for the American Army and spent her nights in the NCO club waitressing and playing piano for the US soldiers. It was at the NCO club where she met the love of her life; Eugene Karczewski. They were only together until September 19th, 1946, when Eugene left Germany to return home to his family farm. “I cried so hard,” she wrote many letters to him.