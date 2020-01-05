Hilda B. Ayers (Nee: Simpson)

June 21, 1920 – December 22, 2019

RACINE – Hilda B. Ayers, age 99, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at The Villa at Lincoln Park. She was born in Pennsylvania, June 21, 1920, daughter of the late George and Bessie (Nee: Southworth) Simpson.

On August 6, 1966, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Del J. Ayers, and shared forty five beautiful years together. He preceded her in death, March 31, 2011. She was employed for twenty-five years as a teller at Northside Bank. Hilda was a longtime dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Kathryn (Dave) Treiber; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings, George Simpson, Ethel (John) Hanson, Holsey (June) Clay, Audrey (Eric) Herman, Beulah (Mertin) Anunson, and Sandra Brown.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 745 Main St., with Rev. Jakes Voker officiating. Relatives and friends may meet at the church Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the First United Methodist Church have been suggested.