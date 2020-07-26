× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1/14/1941—7/21/2020

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND—Hilary C. Lange, was called home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 age 79 years. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Christensen) for59 years. Loving dad of Duane (Kris), Daryl (Lisa) and Dale (Cammy). Proud grandpa of Jessica (Warren), Tyler (Ashley), Morgan (Danny), Amy, Adam, Alex, Taylor and Marlee, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Donald Lange, Anita (Jerry) Vaculik, Diane Hagemann and Annette Kempken. Brother-in-law of Joice. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were siblings; Robert (Ange) Lange Jr., Rita (Alex) Modesti, Dennis Lange and Charleen Secrist and brothers-in-law Jim Hagemann, John Kempken and sister-in-law Virginia Lange.

Visitation Monday, July 27 at ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, I-94 and Hwy G in Caledonia from 10-11 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Church Cemetery. If so desired memorials to St. Louis Catholic Church appreciated.

(Due to Covid 19 Pandemic 50 person max inside the church and all in attendance to please wear a mask).

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

414-761-2750

