April 9, 1941—January 31, 2021

OF RACINE — Hidegard M. Osborne, age 79, passed away peacefully at her residence, Sunday January 31, 2021. She was born in Tirschenreuth, Germany April 9, 1941 daughter of the late Hans and Berta Kurtz.

Hidegard was employed as a production leader at Eisenhower Center for twenty years until her retirement. She liked to test her luck with the slot machines, but above all cherished time spent with her family. She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.

Surviving is her daughter, Karen (Rany) Kong; son, Bernard (Tabitha) Osborne; grand children, Kristina Kong (Joe Madison), Rebecca Osborne; relatives in Germany, brother, Hans (Ida) Kurtz; Niece and nephews, Werner (Monica), Peter (Birgit), Hans (Jutta), Monika (Ralf) great nieces and nephews, childhood friend, Martha; special friends, Joanne, Barb, Candy, and Lisa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Osborne Sr, brother Karl and sister Marieluise.

Private funeral services were held.

