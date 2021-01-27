Hertha Preston

1925 - 2021

Hertha Preston, 95, formerly of Racine, passed away at Wells Nature View Assisted Living in Marshfield and went to her eternal home in Heaven on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Racine, where a visitation will be from 11:30 am until service time. Social distancing and wearing masks are encouraged. Rev. John Roekle will officiate. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Racine, with her son, Leonard Preston, Jr. (Pst. Emeritus) officiating the committal service. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Schneider, Robert Iverson, Mark Preston, Joseph Preston, Shawn Haas and Raymond Becker. Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, is assisting the family.

Hertha was born on February 15, 1925 in Goodrich, North Dakota, to Ferdinand and Adolfina (Rabolt) Schneider. At age 12 she moved to Racine with her family and was a 1943 graduate of Horlick High School in Racine. She was united in marriage to Leonard A. Preston on June 16, 1945 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Racine. He died on April 28, 1995.