Hertha Preston
1925 - 2021
Hertha Preston, 95, formerly of Racine, passed away at Wells Nature View Assisted Living in Marshfield and went to her eternal home in Heaven on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Racine, where a visitation will be from 11:30 am until service time. Social distancing and wearing masks are encouraged. Rev. John Roekle will officiate. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Racine, with her son, Leonard Preston, Jr. (Pst. Emeritus) officiating the committal service. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Schneider, Robert Iverson, Mark Preston, Joseph Preston, Shawn Haas and Raymond Becker. Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, is assisting the family.
Hertha was born on February 15, 1925 in Goodrich, North Dakota, to Ferdinand and Adolfina (Rabolt) Schneider. At age 12 she moved to Racine with her family and was a 1943 graduate of Horlick High School in Racine. She was united in marriage to Leonard A. Preston on June 16, 1945 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Racine. He died on April 28, 1995.
Hertha had been employed at S.C. Johnson Company in Racine. She was a longtime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid. She enjoyed reading, quilting, crossword puzzles, fishing, card playing, music and playing organ and piano. She moved to Marshfield in October 2015.
She is survived by a son, Leonard Preston, Jr. (Kathleen Farrell) of Wausau and a daughter, Deborah Durst of Marshfield. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Jennifer Nelson, Matthew Coder, Mark Preston (Deanna Verhuilen), Joseph (Farrell) Preston, Sarah (Eric) Becker, Kathryn (Michael) Schiferl, Karissa (Cody) Camacho, a grandson-in-law, Andrew (Crystal) Wuethrich and 17 great grandchildren, Kali Preston, Madelyn Preston, Michael Preston, Kristopher Preston, Seeley Preston, Alder Preston, Warren Nelson, Alex Wuethrich, Julianna Wuethrich, Malakai Didier, Tristyn Didier, Cy Becker, Raymond Becker, Analivia Becker, Taylor Schiferl (fiance' – Brenden Rohland), Emilie Schiferl and Hannah Schiferl. She is further survived by a sister, Suzanne Herriges of Greendale and a sister-in-law, Marjorie Schneider of Mount Pleasant and by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, a daughter, Joan Lundeen, a son-in-law, Raymond Durst, Jr., a granddaughter, Tina Wuethrich, a great granddaughter, Olivia Schiferl, a grandson-in-law, Darryl Nelson, brothers, Frank Richter and Oscar Schneider and sisters, Ethel Blask and Ruth Freehling.
Memorials may be designated to First Evangelical Lutheran Church Racine, or Shoreland Lutheran High School, Kenosha.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Wells Nature View, especially Patty, Kaitlyn and Dawn, and Heartland Hospice, for their loving care.
