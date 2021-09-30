Aug. 21, 1926—Sept. 22, 2021

RACINE—Hertha A. Dederich, age 95, was born to Arnold and Anna (Johne) Zilke on August 21, 1926 in Racine, WI, loving wife, mother, caregiver, friend and the eldest of five daughters. She was received into the arms of God on September 22, 2021. Hertha was baptized at First Evangelical Lutheran Church on September 19, 1926 and confirmed there also on May 25, 1941.

Hertha was united in Marriage to Dr. Frank M. Dederich on November 22, 1951 in Racine, WI. They soon moved to Delavan, WI where Frank began his Podiatry practice. This union was blessed with five children. A son, John William, died soon after birth in January 1959. Hertha was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church from 1951 to 1984.

Hertha and Frank moved back to Racine in 1984 where she returned to and was again an active member at First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

In November 1993 the couple moved to Green Valley, AZ and became members of Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior. Hertha was a member of the choir, LWML, Altar Guild and served as co-chairman of the Prayer Chain for several years. She loved her Risen Savior family. She moved to Madison, WI in 2013.