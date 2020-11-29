June 22, 1972 – November 24, 2020
RACINE – Hernan Joyce, age 48, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Hernan was born in Chicago, IL on June 22, 1972. He was employed as an industrial environmental engineer for Sunshine Commercial Cleaners. Meticulous in everything he did, Hernan enjoyed perfecting his lawn, gardens and landscaping & was a phenomenal cook. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his mother, Isabel (Ray Valadez) Joyce and father, Thomas Joyce; aunt, Norma Serrano; cousins, Jorge & Luz Maria Rueda; Carlos & Olga Perez; Sara & Mario Garfias; many other dear relatives, including the Valadez family; special friends, Alfonso Barajas & Hilda Coronado; and many other friends too numerous to mention by name.
During this time of the worldwide pandemic, private services will be held. Special thanks to the Ascension All Saints ICU staff for the incredible care and compassionate support given in Hernan’s time of need.
