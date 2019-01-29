Try 1 month for 99¢
Herman T. Kubowski

Herman T. KubowskiMarch 7, 1936—January 24, 2019

RACINE—Herman Thomas Kubowski, 82, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, January 24, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Funeral services for Herman will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

