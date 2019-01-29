Herman T. Kubowski

Herman T. KubowskiMarch 7, 1936—January 24, 2019
RACINE—Herman Thomas Kubowski, 82, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, January 24, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Funeral services for Herman will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.