Herman T. Kubowski

March 7, 1936—January 24, 2019
RACINE—Herman Thomas Kubowski, 82, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, January 24, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Stevens Point, WI on March 7, 1936, the son of the late August and Rose (nee: Gburek) Kubowski. Herman proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. On May 4, 1957, he was united in marriage to Ann Marie Pioro at St. Stanislaus Church in Stevens Point. In 1962, Herman and Ann Marie moved to Racine for better employment opportunities. Herman was employed as a tool maker for Twin Disc for 30 years. Upon retirement from Twin Disc he worked for Badger Tool for several years. Additionally he owned and operated Hermie’s Cycle Service for 43 years.
Herman was a member of St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church. He was active in many clubs and organizations including, Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club, Belle City Beemers 20/20 Riders, BMW MOA, former member of the Cobra Riders in Stevens Point, and Southeastern Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles Society. Herman enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, dancing, traveling, riding his motorcycle, spending the winters in Florida, steam and gas shows, auctions, and reading. Throughout the course of his life, he traveled most of the country on his motorcycle with his wife. In the earlier years, he camped with his wife and children showing them the beauty of our great country and instilling in his children a great love of travel.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years, Ann Marie Kubowski; children, Brian (Sharon) Kubowski, Debra Kubowski, and Cindy Kubowski; and granddaughters, Anastasia Kubowski-Caskey and Natasha Kluck. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alois, John, and Eddie, sister, Gertrude Przybylski, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frank and Esther Pioro, and his brother-in-law, James Pioro.
Funeral services for Herman will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service.
Thank you to Aurora Hospice, especially Lisa RN and Briana for your compassionate care.
