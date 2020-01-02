Herman M. "Skip" Neil III

Age 79, of Burlington passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Monday January 6, 2020 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Burial with full Military Honors will take place on Tuesday January 7th at 9 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.
The family has suggested that the memorials, in honor of Skip, be made to American Legion Post 171.
SCHUETTE-DANIELS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Service information
Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home
Jan 7
Graveside
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
9:00AM-9:30AM
Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
21731 Spring St.
Union Grove, WI 53182
