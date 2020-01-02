Herman M. "Skip" Neil III
Herman M. "Skip" Neil III

Herman M. "Skip" Neil III

Age 79, of Burlington passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Monday January 6, 2020 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Burial with full Military Honors will take place on Tuesday January 7th at 9 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.

The family has suggested that the memorials, in honor of Skip, be made to American Legion Post 171.

SCHUETTE-DANIELS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

To send flowers to the family of Herman "Skip" Neil III, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home
625 Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
Jan 7
Graveside
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
9:00AM-9:30AM
Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
21731 Spring St.
Union Grove, WI 53182
