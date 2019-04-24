Try 3 months for $3
Herbert William Wolf

December 14, 1928—April 16, 2019

Herbert William Wolf, 90, Passed away in Racine, WI, on April 16th, 2019.

A service will be held in honor at ST. Richards Catholic Church Thursday, April 25th, 2019, with visitation at 10 a.m. and a Mass at 11 a.m. He passed away with his family by his side.

