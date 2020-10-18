June 16, 1923 – October 9, 2020
Herbert “Herbie” Bower, age 97 of Sayner, WI died on Friday, October 9th at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, WI.
Herbie was born June 16, 1923 in Sturtevant, WI, the son of Frank and Agnes (nee: Neu) Bower. He married Lydia Brack on April 3, 1948.
Herbie worked as an electrician and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, building and fixing things. Herbie loved everyone he met. He often ended his phone conservations by saying, “I love you.” He shared his knowledge and humor with all he knew. We will remember the Herbie jokes. His curiosity took him traveling to many places. He liked singing to friends in Florida as he rode his golf cart. He will always be remembered.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Lydia Bower; by his daughter, Judy (Jim Pelto) Day; by his granddaughters, Kimberly Wilusz and Jennifer Bonk; by his great grandchildren, Nick Couch, Mikaila Couch, Isaiah Couch and Laren Wilusz; and by his brother, Thomas Bower; and many nieces and nephews.
Herbie was preceded in death by his parents and by 11 siblings, Albert, Florence Amos, Leslie, Caroline Seeger, Walter, Wallace, Frank, Betty Kraft, Rose Marie Markiewicz, Leroy, and Agnes Kraft.
Cremation took place and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations to St. Jude’s Hospital.
