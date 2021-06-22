LAS VEGAS, NV—Herbert (Herb) R. Christman, age 76, passed away peacefully at PAM Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was born in Racine, WI, the son of Ralph and Edith (nee: Perry) Christman, Herb grew up in Racine, WI and later moved to Kenosha, WI.

At the age of 19, Herb enlisted in the United States Army serving bravely for two years before making it home safely. Herb was a jack of all trades and was employed as a delivery driver, mechanic, and eventually becoming a florist. In 2013, he moved to Las Vegas to enjoy his retirement. Herb enjoyed spending time with family and friends, spending time at the pool, and watching football. Herb will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his distinctive laugh, sharing fond memories, and being an amazing man to know. Above all, he was a loving father, grandfather, and brother who will be dearly missed.