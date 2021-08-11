 Skip to main content
Herbert E. Kuehnemann, D.C.
Herbert E. Kuehnemann, D.C.

PEWAUKEE – Herbert E. Kuehnemann, D.C., 73, passed away at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the visitation and service for Herb, previously scheduled for this Saturday, August 14th, will be postponed. The visitation and service will be rescheduled and will be announced once available.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

