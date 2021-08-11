PEWAUKEE – Herbert E. Kuehnemann, D.C., 73, passed away at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the visitation and service for Herb, previously scheduled for this Saturday, August 14th, will be postponed. The visitation and service will be rescheduled and will be announced once available.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
