Herbert E. Kuehnemann, D.C.
PEWAUKEE — Herbert E. Kuehnemann, D.C., 73, passed away at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

A funeral service for Herb will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. followed by Full Military Honors. A private family interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. The service will also be live streamed. Memorials may be directed to the family who will be donating to several of Herb's favorite charities. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Ave.

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

