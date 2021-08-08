Feb. 24, 1948—Aug. 4, 2021
PEWAUKEE – Herbert E. Kuehnemann, D.C., 73, passed away at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
A funeral service for Herb will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. followed by Full Military Honors. A private family interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.
