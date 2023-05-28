Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Herbert David Spalla

May 21, 1932 – May 19, 2023

RACINE - Herbert David Spalla, 90 passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2023. He was born to Herbert and Rosalie (Ducharme) Spalla on May 21st, 1932 in Eastman, Wisconsin. Herb was the oldest of 13 children. He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1951. He served in the United States Navy as a Petty Officer 2nd Class, Sonar on the USS Watts from January 1951 through November 1954. He married his dearest love Eva Jane Sandvick on April 16th, 1955 at Blessed Sacrament Church in La Crosse, WI. Herb and Eva settled in Racine, WI in 1962 near St Edwards church to raise their growing family.

In their later years they moved to Lake Oaks at Dekoven and enjoyed spending time with friends. They were married for 66 years.

Herb attended UW La Crosse and then transferred to the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He was employed by Ladish Company in Cudahy, WI as a Sales Engineer for 33 years. He worked on many projects including those for the space shuttle, nuclear submarine, and Boeing Corporation. He retired in 1989 and thoroughly enjoyed his 34 years of retirement. He was an avid antique collector, restored antique furniture and was involved in many home restoration projects. He spent several years traveling the country and gained a vast knowledge of Custer Era Springfield carbines, Indian War firearms and artifacts. He was a respected authority on this topic and willingly shared his knowledge with collectors across the country.

Herb was an active member of St Edwards Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golf. His favorite course was Petrifying Springs. At the age of 88 he played 220 rounds in a single year. His favorite hole was #12. He enjoyed getting together with friends every morning at Derango's on Washington Ave, spending time with fellow Vets at the Piggly Wiggly for donuts, and playing cards with friends at Lake Oaks. Herb was a proud Naval Veteran and one of his favorite memories was being selected to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington DC.

Herb was a loving husband and father who had a deep spiritual faith. His support and guidance to his family was unwavering and we will forever be grateful. His favorite saying was "Every day is a bonus". We were truly blessed to have each day with him.

Herb will be dearly missed by his sons: Herbert (Heidi); Bryan; Greg (Carin); and Daughters: Eva Marie (Luke) Kostal; Elizabeth (Paul Nowak) Spalla; 14 grandchildren: Michael (Danelle) Spalla, Ashley Spalla, Aaron (Marina) Spalla, Arielle Spalla, Bryanna Spalla, Ciara Spalla, Dylan Spalla, David (Christie) Spalla, Laura (Tucker) Day, Paul (Nicole) Spalla, Jedidiah Kostal, Hannah (Tim) Juhl, Ethan Woitach and Petra Nowak; 6 great grandchildren: Eloise, Ryker, Eva, Parker, Owyn and Lilliana; his brother, Anthony (Marge) Spalla; and sisters: Veronica (Homer) Tresner, Stella (Jack) Weber, Mary (Milo) Whitney and Ann (Douglas) Harvey. Along with his parents Herb is preceded in death by his wife Eva, twin girls Debbie and Donna; great granddaughter, Eden Juhl; his brothers: David (Rose Marie) Spalla, Tom (Rose) Spalla, John (Jean) Spalla, Frankie Spalla and sisters Jeanine (Donald) McAllister, Rosalie (Robert) Weber and Denise (Mark) Spalla.

Private Interment with full Military Honors were held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union

Grove, WI. A Memorial Mass celebrating Herb's life will be held at St Edwards Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, Racine,

WI on Saturday June 17th , 2023 at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet for visitation beginning Saturday 9:00 AM until time of Mass.

A special thank you to all the caregivers at the Clement J Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee who gave such

compassionate care to Herb. In lieu of flowers please donate to the "Christmas Coalition, Inc". Donations can be sent to

PO Box 44343, Racine, WI 53402 or they can be dropped off at any Tri City National Bank location. In the memo line

write "In memory of Herbert Spalla". The Christmas Coalition preserves and promotes keeping Christ in Christmas

through the Nativity display on Monument Square each year. This was an important cause of Herb and Eva.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

