Henry P. Hoffman, age 85, of Union Grove passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. He was born September 25, 1935 to Henry and Margaret (nee: Tabor) Hoffman in Racine, WI. His early life was spent in Franksville, WI. He graduated from Union Grove High School. On February 15, 1958 he was united in marriage to Therese West. Following their marriage, they resided in the Union Grove area.

Upon retiring they moved to New Lisbon, WI, but recently had moved back to Union Grove to live with their son Jim. Therese preceded him in death on December 27, 2020. Henry was a mechanic/Service Manager and had worked for Martin's Chrysler in Union Grove for 41 years, retiring in 1997.

Henry enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing, most any outdoor activity, but more than anything he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his children Jeffry M. (Karen) Hoffman and James A. Hoffman, grandchildren: Joshua Hoffman, Justin Hoffman, Jennifer Asmann, Autumn Hoffman, Brian Hoffman, and Katie Hoffman, 10 great-grandchildren, brothers John and Tony, sisters Mary and Carol, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Uncle Erv and Aunt Norma who he spent most of his teenage years with and his sister Catherine.