Henry Miller

RACINE – Henry “Main” Miller, age 80, beloved husband of Kathy (nee: Kelley) Miller and dear father of Joanne Davis, Evelyn Ann Rolling, Brenda Miller, Eva Miller, Ericka Vance, Henry Darrell Ivy and Sabrina Ivy; passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Services celebrating Henry’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Willie Riley and Rev. James Oates officiating. Viewing will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery.