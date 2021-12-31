Henry M. Sosa

January 17, 1971 – December 20, 2021

KENOSHA – Henry Manuel Sosa, age 50, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Henry was born in Racine on January 17, 1971 to Henry and Guadalupe (nee Mata) Sosa. He was a 1989 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. On July 18, 2008 in Lake Geneva, he was united in marriage with Vanessa Sue (nee Rohde). Henry was employed with Niagara Bottling and SC Johnson Wax.

Henry was a longtime member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, cooking, camping, running and was quite accomplished at home improvements. Above all, Henry was all about spending time with family.

Surviving are his loving wife, Vanessa; adored daughters: Kira Meldgaard and Hanna (Jalen Servantez) Sosa; granddaughter, Alice Zwayer; mom and dad, Henry and Lupe Sosa; sister, Frances Sosa; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Henry was preceded in death by his step-son, Richard Gutierrez.

Visitation will be in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. Services celebrating Henry’s life will follow at 12:00 noon. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In memory of Henry, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(262) 552-9000