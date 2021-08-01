RACINE—Henry Lee Brown, 55, of Racine, completed his earthly journey, on Friday, July 23, 2021. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home, on Saturday, August 7th at 11:00 a.m., with Bishop L. L. Kirby officiating. Visitation will be on that Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.