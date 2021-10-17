 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry J. 'Hank' Winski
0 Comments

Henry J. 'Hank' Winski

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Henry J. "Hank" Winski

ROCHESTER—Winski, Henry J. “Hank” age 93, of Rochester, passed away at the Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee on October 8, 2021.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday October 22, 2021, at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street Waterford, WI, 3:00-5:00 PM with Mass beginning at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Special Olympics.

Hank’s family wishes to send a heartfelt “Thank You” to the nurses and staff, especially Holly, at the Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee for their loving care of our Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Full obituary can be found at: www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prepare your home for cooler weather

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News