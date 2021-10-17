Henry J. 'Hank' Winski

ROCHESTER—Winski, Henry J. “Hank” age 93, of Rochester, passed away at the Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee on October 8, 2021.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday October 22, 2021, at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street Waterford, WI, 3:00-5:00 PM with Mass beginning at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Special Olympics.

Hank’s family wishes to send a heartfelt “Thank You” to the nurses and staff, especially Holly, at the Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee for their loving care of our Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Full obituary can be found at: www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

