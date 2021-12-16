Henry 'Hank' A. Maier

Aug. 9, 1939—Dec. 8, 2021
VERNON HILLS—Henry A. “Hank” Maier, 82, of Vernon Hills, passed away December 8, 2021. Hank was born in Racine, WI and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U. S. Army Reserves. He continued his studies in criminal justice and law enforcement at College of Lake County which led to a 30-year career as a Police Officer with the Lake Forest Police Dept. In retirement, Hank did not sit still and continued to run his business, MASCO Engravers. He was active in his community, serving as Secretary of the North Shore Division of the Illinois Police Association and was instrumental in the formation of Vernon Hills Park District, serving as its Vice President from 1973 to 1979. He was also active in the former North Suburban Police Pistol League, serving as an officer and competing with the Lake Forest police shooting team. Despite his many professional accomplishments, his greatest love was his family. Hank loved life, supporting his family, fishing, traveling, and playing cards with friends.
Hank is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Chris; daughters: Elizabeth “Lisa” Johnson and Lori Coffell (the late Alexander); his cherished grandchildren: Tina Williams (Rob), Tony McKay (Jen), Matthew Johnson (Gabby), Zander Coffell, and step-grandson, Daniel Sander; his adoring great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Williams, Magdalen and Sarah McKay, Damon and Sofia Johnson, step-great-grandchildren: Matthew and Gabi Williams and Troy Gorman; his devoted siblings: Cathie Rolfson (the late Tom), Michael Maier (Barbara), Ginger Wanserski (Dan), Joe Maier (Terri) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Olive and siblings: Liz Lechner (Clarence) and Bill (Diane) and Mary Maier.
Visitation for Hank will be held 9:30 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Mary of Vernon, 236 US-45, Indian Creek, IL followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lake Forest Police Foundation, 255 W. Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL 60045, Save-A-Pet, 31664 N. Fairfield Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023, would be greatly appreciated.
Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.