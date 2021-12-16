Henry 'Hank' A. Maier

VERNON HILLS—Henry A. “Hank” Maier, 82, of Vernon Hills, passed away December 8, 2021. Hank was born in Racine, WI and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U. S. Army Reserves. He continued his studies in criminal justice and law enforcement at College of Lake County which led to a 30-year career as a Police Officer with the Lake Forest Police Dept. In retirement, Hank did not sit still and continued to run his business, MASCO Engravers. He was active in his community, serving as Secretary of the North Shore Division of the Illinois Police Association and was instrumental in the formation of Vernon Hills Park District, serving as its Vice President from 1973 to 1979. He was also active in the former North Suburban Police Pistol League, serving as an officer and competing with the Lake Forest police shooting team. Despite his many professional accomplishments, his greatest love was his family. Hank loved life, supporting his family, fishing, traveling, and playing cards with friends.