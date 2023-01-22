RACINE—Henry “Hal” Sandkuhler passed away at home unexpectedly on January 12, 2023.

Hal was a wonderful husband and best friend to his wife Gwen. He has missed her every day since she passed last year and now can be reunited with her in heaven. He was a loving and caring father and grandfather, his family was most important to him.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Home and Crematory on Thursday, January 26, 2023, for a visitation from 4:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring Hal and Gwen’s lives will follow at 6:00 p.m. A private interment will take place in Mound Cemetery.

Memorials can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Children’s Wisconsin-Milwaukee Hospital, or ASPCA. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary and to leave condolences online at www.draeger-langendorf.com.

