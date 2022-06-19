Aug.14, 1956 - June 14, 2022

RACINE - Henry G. Maldonado, age 65, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on June 14, 2022.

Henry was born in San Antonio, TX, to Domingo and Elvira (nee Galvan) Maldonado on August 14, 1956. He was united in marriage to Nancy (nee Martinez) Maldonado on December 28, 1981, in Racine. He was a member of St. Rita's Catholic Church for many years.

Henry was a hardworking man, being employed since he was thirteen years old. He started on the Horner Farms, later known as the Lopez Farms. Henry was employed at Metro, John's Body Shop, and Porcaro Ford. He also was employed at Autowerks until his illness.

Henry had good knowledge of mechanical skills. He was always doing something, whether it was working at a side job, tinkering with cars, or fixing mechanical items. Henry would work on his landscaping at home, including decorating for the holidays. He would dress up accordingly with the holiday decor. Henry enjoyed car shows, NASCAR, and to watch the races at the Great Lakes Dragway. He liked estate sales and flea markets. He also took pleasure in gambling on slot machines and pull tabs with his "Suds" family. Henry also enjoyed music and fishing.

Even though Henry was stubborn, he was willing to help anyone he could. He had a contagious laugh and wanted everyone around him to be happy. He would go out of his way to please all, especially his family. Henry reveled in cooking, making "concoctions" especially for Sunday meals for his family.

Henry is lovingly survived by his wife, Nancy; children: Barney (Amelia) Maldonado, Victoria (Chad Sr.) Arndt, Sam Maldonado (Pam Winchester), and Marc Maldonado; grandchildren: Sara and Jesse Escobar, Anthony Henry Maldonado, Antonio Vargas, Lexi Maldonado (Nate Leiden), Amaya Arndt, Chad Arndt Jr., and Seth Maldonado; great granddaughter, Ami Dresen; sisters: Olga (Jay) Vasquez, Margaret (Ruben) Zavala, and Yolanda (Abel) Saenz; mother-in-law, Victoria Rodriguez; brother-in-law, Edward Rodriguez; the Garcia, Hernandez, Martinez, Avila, Rodriguez, and Ramos families; best friends: John Tomsich and Mikey (Janine) Langenfeld; childhood best friend, Felix Escobedo; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers and one sister: Carlos, Jimmy, and Bertha Maldonado.

A celebration of Henry's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, starting with a visitation at 4:00 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. There will be a time to share memories of Henry with an open mic service at 7:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences and memories of Henry.

Henry was never about dressing up, so please come as you are. Wear any Dallas Cowboys, sports, NASCAR, or car racing related apparel.

A special thank you to the staff at Ascension - All Saints, especially Dr. Choi and his team and Compassus Hospice of Racine for your kind and compassionate care of Henry. Also, to Henry's best friends, John, and Mikey; his Autowerks family, especially Werner Kant; and his "Suds" family for your companionship to Henry.