Henry G Lamont passed away December 23rd, 2020 at the age of 80 in Kenosha, WI. Henry was raised in Superior, WI. He made Kenosha his home and retired from a dynamic career with American Motors Corporation. Henry went on to work for many years at School Days Antique Mall in Sturtevant. A lively, friendly presence wherever he went, Henry was proud of his Native American Heritage, passionate about Civil War History and a lover of all animals. He was known by name at his favorite restaurants and museums. Henry was a dedicated patron of local High School and Professional Theater Arts Productions. He enjoyed supporting hundreds of children at Kids Town USA Child Care Center with books, pumpkins & holiday treats over the years. Henry is greatly missed by his wide circle of family and friends through whom his legacy of colorful stories and generous character will live on.
Henry joins his family at Gordon Memorial Cemetery in Gordon, WI. A special thanks to goes out to Brookside Care Center for their compassionate care. Donations in Henry’s memory can be made to Kids Town USA in Sturtevant or any of the many Animal Shelters in Kenosha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.